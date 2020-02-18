The gold contract: Ohara Davies chooses not to choose Tyrone McKenna, but says: "I would like to meet in the final,quot; | Boxing News

The Gold Contract semifinals, Friday, live at Sky Sports Action at 7:30 p.m.
Last update: 02/18/20 1:57 pm
Ohara Davies chose not to choose his rival Tyrone McKenna for the semifinals of The Golden Contract on Friday, but hopes to finally face him in the final.
Live Boxing: Gold Contract
February 21, 2020, 7:30 pm
Live
Superlight Semifinals
Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori
Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue
Featherweight Semifinals
Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh
Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens
Davies chose the & # 39; Golden Ball & # 39 ;, which gave him the right to choose any of the other three super lightweight fighters to meet next, but surprisingly it was with Jeff Ofori.
That means that McKenna, with whom Davies has shared many discussions before the fight, will fight with Mohamed Mimoue.
Davies explained: "Tyrone and me? Everyone is trying to make beef. There is no beef. It's fun and games. Hopefully McKenna ends his fight to reach an incredible final.
"I'd like to meet McKenna in the final."
Ryan Walsh chose the & # 39; Golden Ball & # 39; in the featherweight group and selected Tyrone McCullagh.
"Stylistically we have worked more against his type of style," Walsh said.
Leigh Wood fights Jazza Dickens in the second featherweight semifinal.