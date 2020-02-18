The flight to Philadelphia makes an emergency landing in Charlotte just moments after taking off – Up News Info Philly

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>The flight to Philadelphia makes an emergency landing in Charlotte just moments after taking off - CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – An American Airlines flight arriving in Philadelphia made an emergency landing just after taking off from Charlotte. The following FlightAware map shows the short flight of the plane.

Credit: CBS3

%MINIFYHTML722a96110cde71ac17511c5e5da74df111%%MINIFYHTML722a96110cde71ac17511c5e5da74df112%

I had just taken off from Charlotte around 3:30 p.m. On Monday when the pilot noticed a possible mechanical problem and went around the plane.

He landed safely in Charlotte about 10 minutes later.

There were 190 people on board, who were boarded a new plane to come to Philadelphia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here