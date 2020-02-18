The families of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are all for their romance. That is why they are perfect for each other!

%MINIFYHTML9157e523121642578b852b9c1582f6d311% %MINIFYHTML9157e523121642578b852b9c1582f6d312%

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend and fellow singer Cody Simpson seem to be madly in love with each other and it seems they haven't spent a moment apart since they started seeing each other. In fact, Cody even celebrated the holidays with Miley and her family and it seems that everything went well.

In other words, he definitely has the approval of his loved ones and there is hardly anyone who doesn't think they are perfect for each other!

%MINIFYHTML9157e523121642578b852b9c1582f6d313% %MINIFYHTML9157e523121642578b852b9c1582f6d314%

It's only been a few months since they turned their long friendship into romance, but Cody already has the full support of Miley's close friends and family.

%MINIFYHTML9157e523121642578b852b9c1582f6d315% %MINIFYHTML9157e523121642578b852b9c1582f6d316%

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Their families approve (of the relationship). Miley and Cody's relationship works well because they have known each other for years and they like the same things and have the same perspective on life. There is no drama or fight between them. Both are homely people most of the time. It's easy (to date someone). "

Miley and Cody began dating after the surprising announcement that their 8-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth was coming to an end.

Even though they were married for such a short time, however, they had been on and off for a decade!

The source continued to argue that ‘Liam realized that he wanted to be with someone who ran a more traditional home and was not as far away as Miley. Miley will always be Miley and she is very out there and when Liam grew up, she realized that it was no longer what she wanted in a couple. I wanted traditional and that is not Miley. She will never change for anyone and she agrees with that. He started a lot of fights between them. "

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Miley and Cody had been friends for years before dating together and even engaging in the past, so dating him was not really a sudden bounce as it seemed at the beginning.



Post views:

0 0