The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will begin on March 17 | Israel News

An Israeli court has said that the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin on March 17, two weeks after the national elections.

Netanyahu is accused of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust in several cases alleging that he accepted generous gifts from billionaire friends and exchanged regulatory favors for more positive media coverage. Netanyahu denies the charges and says he is the victim of a witch hunt for political reasons.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, the court said Netanyahu is expected to attend the initial hearing.

Under Israeli law, a practicing prime minister should only resign once convicted of a crime and after all appeals have been exhausted.

Israel will hold parliamentary elections on March 2, its third vote in less than a year, After two elections, a conclusive result was not achieved.

The Netanyahu campaign has tried to divert attention from corruption charges, while its main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, has tried to highlight it. He argues that Netanyahu is not fit to serve as prime minister while fighting legal charges.

Gantz refused after the September elections to join a unity government led by Netanyahu, and said he must first resolve his differences with the judiciary before taking power.

Pre-election polls indicate that neither Gantz nor Netanyahu have a clear path to a parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu has strongly emphasized his relationship with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in his attempt to prop up support with his nationalist base in Israel.

Gantz himself recently met with Trump at the White House, where he thanked the president's strong support for Israel.

Last month, Trump unveiled his so-called Middle East plan, which greatly favors Israel on key controversial issues, such as borders, the state of Jerusalem and illegal Jewish settlements.

The plan provides for a disjointed Palestinian state that delivers key parts of the occupied West Bank to Israel.

It was done without the contribution of the Palestinians, who rejected it and broke ties with the Trump administration after controversially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the end of 2017.