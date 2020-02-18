The Chevrolet Corvette 2020 features a central engine design

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020 makes its debut as the first Corvette of central production engine. This makes it look different than any other Corvette with its engine just behind the seats instead of under the hood in the front. Despite this important design change, it remains true to the aesthetics of the Corvette, only with a supercar style and a more powerful engine.

The power comes from a new 6.2-liter V8 engine with natural aspiration with 495 horsepower and 470 foot-pounds of torque. This new LT2 engine shows 35 horsepower more and five foot-pounds more torque than the LT1 it replaces. Chevrolet decided not to hide its new engine and instead placed it under a rear glass hatch so passersby can see what makes this Corvette so special.

In the past, the Corvette had a manual transmission, but that option no longer exists. The only transmission option now is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and is the first time that Chevrolet. Although purists can withstand the lack of a manual, today's dual-clutch transmissions are fast and efficient, so they generally do a better job than most drivers who switch to the old-fashioned way.

The new Corvette design helps this sports car to run better than ever. Moving the engine to the center of the car allows a more uniform weight distribution and helps reduce the center of gravity. The design also allowed engineers to build the structure of the Corvette around a central tunnel structure.

This makes the car lighter and stiffer and helps improve lateral grip, something that track enthusiasts will appreciate. It helps reduce vibration to make long road trips more enjoyable and even facilitates entry and exit of the car. By eliminating the need for large rocker panels, it is less difficult to enter and exit the Corvette, especially for shorter drivers.

The interior of the Corvette is a luxury affair that begins with a selection of three seating options to accommodate a variety of drivers. The GT1 base seat has Mulan leather trim and a sporty look that prioritizes comfort and at the same time offers enough support for high-performance driving. This includes two lumbar and wing adjustment tracks.

The mid-range seat is the GT2. It has a career-inspired appearance and is made with double density foam. This makes these seats more comfortable on long road trips. The GT2 seats feature Napa leather, carbon fiber moldings, heating and ventilation. The Competition Sport seat is for heavy-duty track drivers, full Napa leather, carbon fiber trim and durable textile inspired by Kevlar vests.

The customization options for the Corvette continue with a wide range of exterior color options. There are 12 in total, including the new Rapid Blue, Zeus Bronze and Accelerate Yellow. Inside there are six color themes and six seat belt colors along with optional yellow or red stitch packages. Customers have the opportunity to make their Corvette exclusively theirs.

You can choose between a coupe or you can enjoy the outdoors with the first retractable rigid convertible in a Corvette. It is designed to maintain the exceptional style found in the coupe along with the maintenance of performance and cargo space with a weight gain of only 77 pounds.

The rigid two-piece roof can be opened and closed at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour with the help of six engines. Choosing the convertible offers another level of customization with the option of a superior body color or a carbon flash finish for greater impact.

While the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020 has the style and characteristics of a supercar, it has a surprisingly low price. It is by no means a budget-centric option, but it is much more affordable than its competitors.

The initial price for the base 1LT is $ 59,995, which makes it a luxury car, but not exorbitantly expensive. The mid-range 2LT increases to $ 67,295, while the upper 3LT stands at $ 71,495. The new Chevrolet Corvette 2020, with its striking central engine design and powerful performance, will reach dealers in the coming months.