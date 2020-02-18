The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart gets a first promotion

Could love and music be the perfect duet?
That is the somewhat absurd question that the first promotion of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, the spin-off that none of us asked for, but we will definitely all see it later this spring.
The new show includes 20 men and women who are also musicians and hope they fall in love with each other in the middle of some singing and composition, probably. It is difficult to know exactly by promotion how this will work, but there is singing and JoJo Fletcher Y Jordan Rodgers They are there for some reason, and many people are crying. Someone is even breaking a guitar.
"Music is a great gateway to love,quot; Chris Harrison he says, whatever that means.
Music also seems to be a great gateway to drama, but fortunately there are no signs of Jed Wyatt, the most dramatic musician of the last Single memory.
Here is the official description of the show:
"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing familiar songs, both individually and as a couple, will seek to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and eventually fall in love.
Eligible singles will meet and explore their relationships while living together and having single-style dates that focus on music. Once couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the most important names in the music business. Ultimately, couples whose performances reveal their mutual love and devotion will continue to have the opportunity to promote their relationships until only one partner is left standing. "
You can see the promotion below.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC