The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart gets a first promotion

Could love and music be the perfect duet?

That is the somewhat absurd question that the first promotion of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, the spin-off that none of us asked for, but we will definitely all see it later this spring.

The new show includes 20 men and women who are also musicians and hope they fall in love with each other in the middle of some singing and composition, probably. It is difficult to know exactly by promotion how this will work, but there is singing and JoJo Fletcher Y Jordan Rodgers They are there for some reason, and many people are crying. Someone is even breaking a guitar.

"Music is a great gateway to love,quot; Chris Harrison he says, whatever that means.

Music also seems to be a great gateway to drama, but fortunately there are no signs of Jed Wyatt, the most dramatic musician of the last Single memory.