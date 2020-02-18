The Arizona Cardinals will re-sign tackle D.J. Humphries to $ 45 million extension | NFL news

Humphries was recruited by the Cardinals in the first round in 2015.





The Cardinals approach D.J. Humphries

Kyler Murray's main bodyguard will stay in Arizona for a while.

DJ. Humphries, one of the upper left-hand tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $ 45 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network first reported the news, which ESPN announced it confirmed.

According to reports, Humphries will earn $ 30 million over the next two seasons with $ 29 million guaranteed.

Humphries, 26, has started the 43 games he has played in his five-year NFL career, but 2019 marked the first time he started all 16 games in a season.

After the Cardinals chose him in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft, the Florida product didn't even sniff the field during a rookie game.

He got the initial approval in 2016, but the injuries forced him to lose 21 of 48 games of 2016-18.

The Cardinals, with rookie Murray as quarterback, finished last season 5-10-1, in last place in the NFC West. They allowed 50 catches, which tied in the fifth highest total in the league.

