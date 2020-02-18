The amateur chef used a slow cooker to make a traditional fry in NINE hours

An expert amateur chef has been praised online after revealing that she made a traditional British frying without having to stand on a hot stove.

The anonymous woman, believed to be from the United Kingdom, took the Facebook group Recipes and Slow Cooker Tips, and posted a delicious photograph of the much-loved breakfast.

She revealed how the ingredients were placed in a slow cooker overnight for a total of nine hours, saying that breakfast, which consisted of baked beans, sausages, mushrooms and tomatoes, "it was delightful,quot; in your home.

Many rushed to praise the & # 39; brilliant idea & # 39; and they admitted They had been inspired to try the practical trick for themselves.

Along with a picture of the full English, the woman in question wrote: "I did this on mine last night."

It was lush! I went to eat something at my house this morning. There is no water or oil, just put it directly.

& # 39; On low overnight for about nine hours. It is not necessary to brown, everything you see came out this way.

& # 39; Now I have chicken chow mein cooking for later & # 39 ;.

Slow cooking meals have proven popular in the past year, with more than 200,000 participants joining the Facebook group to share their impressive dishes.

The breakfast post quickly accumulated more than 200 “ likes & # 39; & # 39 ;, and many confessed that they will try the & # 39; great idea & # 39 ;.

& # 39; Wow that's amazing. It looks great, "he praised one, while a second excited:" I tried this last night and I was brilliant. I really enjoyed the bacon simmered!

A third added: & # 39; OMG that looks amazing. I will try that for sure.

Other foods that have proven popular within the slow cooker online community include chili con carne, caramel pudding and pasta.