The & # 39; greatest regret & # 39; Ben Affleck is the divorce of Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck described his divorce from Jennifer Garner as his "greatest regret,quot; in a new sincere interview that explored his fight against alcoholism and the devastating impact his addiction had on his marriage and career.

The 47-year-old actor, speaking with the New York Times on Tuesday, talked about the pain he felt in the middle of the end of his marriage to Garner, 47, with his separation in June 2015.

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he said while recording his new movie The Way Back, in which he plays Jack Cunningham, a high school basketball coach who fights alcoholism. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just a toxic and horrible feeling of low self-esteem and self-deprecation & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The father of three children, with daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and his son Samuel, seven, with actress Alias, said he "drank relatively normally for a long time,quot; following his separation.

"What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart," he told the newspaper. "This was 2015, 2016. My alcohol consumption, of course, created more marital problems."

The Argo star would enter a rehabilitation center for alcohol addicts in August 2018, saying: “ I'm fighting for myself and my family & # 39; & # 39 ;, in a social media post two months later on Your efforts to stay sober.

He suffered a slip last fall when he was hit outside the Unicef ​​masquerade ball at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, apparently drunk, using nearby vehicles to stand on a clip posted on TMZ.

When visiting Garner's house the next day, last October, Affleck told the store that he would do everything possible to move forward with the error: "It happens, you slip and I will not let you derail me."

The director and star of Argo has been persistent in his efforts to combat alcohol over the years with multiple rehabilitation periods over the past 20 years.

He spent 30 days in rehabilitation at Promises in Malibu in July 2001, with Charlie Sheen personally taking him there, People reported.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 about the period, he said: “ I went to rehab for being 29 years old and celebrating too much and not having many limits, clearing my head and trying to get an idea of ​​who I wanted to be. … it was more a "let me understand,quot; before it became a rite of initiation. "

After his wedding in 2004 with Garner, no rehabilitation periods were reported for Affleck until March 2017, when he said he underwent 40 days of rehabilitation in an effort to be & # 39; the best father & # 39; What can be.

Cordial: Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen with their children in Los Angeles in December. The couple has remained on good terms since their breakup in 2015.

Family outing: Jen was seen with her daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11 (above), while Ben took Samuel's hand on the December outing.

"I want my children to know that there is no shame in getting help when they need it, and that they are a source of strength for anyone who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," he said in a Facebook post about at the time. `I am lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my mother, Jen, who has supported me and looked after our children while I have done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps taken towards a positive recovery & # 39 ;.

He would re-enter rehabilitation the following year, in August 2018, with Garner taking him there personally.

In another part of the chat, Affleck said that drinking problems played a role in his announcement that he would stop playing Batman early last year.

Affleck said he & # 39; showed someone the script of Batman & # 39; and replied: & # 39; I think the script is good. I also think you will drink to death if you go through what you just went through again.

He told the newspaper that he maintains a positive mindset to move through the ups and downs of life.

"It is not particularly healthy for me to become obsessed with failures, relapses, and hit me," he said. & # 39; I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret.

"But you have to get up, learn from him, learn a little more, try to move on."

In recent years, the star of films such as Argo, Justice League and Armageddon has been in love with Lindsay Shookus, a 39-year-old Saturday Night Live producer; and Shauna Sexton, a 24-year-old model who has been seen in Playboy.

Affleck also opened to the newspaper about why he lied to Mario López de Extra in 2016 about getting a great tattoo on the back of a Phoenix, claiming it was & # 39; fake for a movie & # 39 ;.

He added to López: "In fact, I have several tattoos … but I try to have them in places where you don't have to hide much."

Speaking to the newspaper about fib on Tuesday, Affleck said: "I think I really enjoyed playing with Extra."

He said: & # 39; It bothered me that someone took a picture of me spying on me. It felt invasive. But you are correct. I could have said: "That is none of your business." Is your tattoo real or not real? Of course it is real! No, I put a fake tattoo on my back and then hid it.

The Way Back hits theaters on March 6.