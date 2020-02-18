The $ 23 million budget deficit threatens jobs in the San Jose school district – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML05ecbc4744c2aab5fd66de70b5b6ee4c11% %MINIFYHTML05ecbc4744c2aab5fd66de70b5b6ee4c12%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A projected budget deficit of $ 23 million is blamed for possible layoffs in one of the largest public school districts in Northern California.

Members of the East Side Union High School District School Board say staff cuts could reach 150 with counselors, student and family counselors, custodians and school administrators affected.

The proposed cuts have been a topic of conversation on campus like James Lick High, where students fear that their advisors and counselors may lose their jobs.

"They are quite important because they check how their grades are and, if you are doing it wrong, they help you improve by getting him out of class and setting goals," said second-year student Liana Chavoya.

"I had a counselor who made me want to go to a big university to pursue my dreams," said second-year student Izabelle Hernández.

Manuel Herrera qualifies him as one of the worst budget crises in his 30 years at the Board of Trustees of the district.

“Nobody wants these cuts. They don't make sense. We have to find a way to go, ”said Herrera.

He said there are several causes, including unfunded state mandates, increased special education requirements, increased pensions and decreased enrollment.

In addition, he said the state requires school districts to make a budget three years in advance, when they never know how much money they will actually enter.

“In the first year, we can feel comfortable with the income. In the second year, you are only guessing and in the third year, you are inventing things. No one knows, "explained Herrera.

The district now faces a deadline of March 15 to notify staff of possible layoffs that could occur in June.

"It tells me that the district doesn't really understand what we do on campus," said David Rosas, who works as a student advisor at James Lick High.

He says his job is to help resolve conflicts between students and make the campus safer. You will probably receive a dismissal notice.

"We feel that the district is always putting us in panic mode, which is not necessary," said Rosas.

Teachers and staff unions now ask the district for a deeper review of their budgets to make sure the projections are accurate and to find possible savings.

"It's a crazy system and puts everyone in a difficult situation," said Herrera.