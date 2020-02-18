Thalaivi and Bunty Aur Babli 2 to block the horns at the box office



Thalaivi of Kangana Ranaut and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Bunty Aur Babli 2 of Saif Ali Khan are ready to close the horns at the cash desks this summer. Thalaivi has been directed by Vijay, while Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V Sharma. Both films will be released on June 26 this year. While Thalaivi manufacturers had already announced it a while ago, Yash Raj Films announced the release date of Bunty Aur Babli 2 early today. The two films will meet at the box office this June.



The public is eager to see these two films, since one is about the life of politician Jayalalitha, while the other is based on the life of the artists. Well, we are very excited to see these two movies. What's the matter with you?