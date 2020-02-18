Tesla: Tesla in talks to use CATL cobalt-free batteries in cars made in China: Sources – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML2b6230023a5abb5a7d24a0c5ec22f39011% %MINIFYHTML2b6230023a5abb5a7d24a0c5ec22f39012%

Tesla is in advanced stages of talks to use CATL batteries that do not contain cobalt, one of the most expensive metals in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, in cars manufactured at its plant in China, people familiar with the matter said.

The adoption would mark the first time the US automaker. UU. It will include the so-called lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in its line, as it seeks to reduce production costs amidst total EV sales in China.

Tesla has been talking with the Chinese manufacturer for more than a year to supply LFP batteries that will be cheaper than its existing batteries in a "double-digit percentage," said a person directly involved in the matter, who was not authorized to speak with media and so they refused to be identified.

Tesla Inc and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) declined to comment.

EV manufacturers usually use nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) or nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries in passenger vehicles due to their higher energy density, which is critical in determining how far an EV can drive. With a single load.

To increase the density and safety of its LFP batteries, CATL has been working on its so-called cell-to-pack technology, people told Reuters.

It was not clear to what extent Tesla intends to use LFP batteries, but the automaker has no plans to stop using its current NCA batteries, one of the people said.

Tesla has been increasing the production of its Model 3 cars at its recently constructed $ 2 billion Shanghai plant and reducing prices to gain market share from conventional premium car manufacturers such as the German BMW AG and Daimler AG.

Tesla began delivering cars from the factory in December, helping it save on shipping costs and tariffs for imported models. He is currently seeking regulatory approval to manufacture more powerful Model 3 cars at the plant.

Sales in China of new energy vehicles, which refer to plug-in hybrid vehicles and fuel cells that only run on batteries, probably sank 54.4% in January, according to industry data, due in part to the Lunar New Year vacations that began early last year as well as the impact of a new coronavirus outbreak in China.

The use of LFP batteries will also help the CEO, Elon Musk, to fulfill the 2018 promise that Tesla would reduce the use of cobalt, which costs about $ 33,500 per ton, to "almost nothing."

Tesla plans to organize a drummer event, probably in April, to share his future battery strategy and technology, Musk said at a earnings conference in January.

