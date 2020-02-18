Teams fighting the main junkyard fire in Camden, where smoke could be seen from miles away – Up News Info Philly

CAMDEN, N.J. (Up News Info) – Crews are fighting a large scrap fire in Camden. Chopper 3 was on the scene in the 1400 block of South Front Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The heavy black smoke of the fire could be seen from miles away.

Authorities say firefighters arrived to find flames shot from a pile of crushed car debris.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There is no information about what started the fire.