Taylor Swift's new music video "The Man,quot; will leave you with power

No doubt about it: Taylor Swift pushed, put into work. And nobody questions how much of this he deserves.
Early this morning, the superstar once again demonstrated her incredible talent in a new music video for "The Man." The performance, from his City of Lovers concert in Paris last fall, finds the 30-year-old on stage, illuminated with a single spotlight. While playing the acoustic guitar, the audience cheers the feminist anthem. "I'm so tired of running as fast as I can / I wonder if it would come faster if I were a man," he shouts confidently. "You know I'm so tired of them going out with me again /‘ because if I were a man, then I would be the man / I would be the man. "
Swift, casually just won the NME Award for Best Solo Act in the World, began mocking the video on Monday, just two weeks after releasing a lyrical version of the powerful melody of his album. Lover.
In the three-minute animated clip, a woman is seen walking in a sea of men, narrowly avoiding being trampled and pushed aside. Trying to escape, he scales a building, only to be kicked just when he reaches the top. However, she is caught by another woman, which shows strength in solidarity.
"It was a song that I wrote from my personal experience, but also from a general experience that I heard from women in all parts of our industry," he previously explained to Billboard. "It's really about retraining your own brain to be less critical of women when we don't criticize men for the same things."
"When I connect and listen to the stories of my fans talking about their experience in the workplace, or even at school, the more we talk about it, the better we will be," he continued. "And I wanted it to be catchy for a reason, so that it would get caught in people's heads, (so) they'd end up with a song about gender inequality trapped in their heads. And for me, that's a good day."
