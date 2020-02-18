Taylor Swift's father fights the alleged thief in the Florida Penthouse

Taylor SwiftPope Scott swiftHe reportedly had a terrifying encounter last month.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the father of the 30-year-old singer found an intruder in his penthouse in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 17, 2020.

According to judicial documents from Pinellas County, a suspect named Terrence HooverHe sneaked past the "fully enclosed and guarded entrance,quot; to the property and then ran to the parking lot. He allegedly accessed the emergency staircase, which normally remains closed at all times but is not secured. According to the documents, which cite video surveillance images, Hoover entered the stairs and headed to the attic just before 10:00 p.m.

Seconds later, the owner returned to the residence and saw the suspect running away. According to court documents, "there was a fight between the owner,quot; and Hoover. Hoover allegedly fled the property on foot.

According to the documents, Hoover later called the police to report an encounter with a man who lived in the condominium; However, he allegedly refused to return to the building or meet with members of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to the documents, a package of photos was later shown to the homeowner in which he identified Hoover as the individual in his residence.