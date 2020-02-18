Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul pack the PDA on the lunch date weeks after their separation from Jake!

%MINIFYHTML37415230a0d976db9734bd0d310dfd3511% %MINIFYHTML37415230a0d976db9734bd0d310dfd3512%

It's been about six weeks since Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul separated after their controversial marriage and now, the influencer was caught on camera and made cozy with his brother, Logan!

The two were in what looked like a lunch date and seemed quite close while packing the PDA, kissing and hugging in public.

Both dressed casually, which made their exit look even more intimate.

They enjoyed their meal and talked, Tana seemed very happy and relaxed with the other brother Paul.

As you know, Tana and Jake got married in Las Vegas last summer amid rumors that they were faking their relationship because of their influence, since they are both known as YouTubers for being murky.

But at the beginning of this new decade, they announced that they were taking a break.

When Tana and Logan left the place, they hugged and even gave him a sweet kiss on the top of the head.

It is not clear if Tana has remained friendly or not with her ex-husband's family or if there really is something else between her and Logan, but they certainly want people to keep guessing and talk about them.

After all, connecting with your ex's brother is something that will surely attract the attention of all three and begin a drama about which they can then make videos.

Tana seems to be friendly with Jake also at this time, despite her separation.

After all, they were seen shopping together a week after announcing their separation.

It could be that she is friendly with both brothers!

When Tana and Jake announced that they were done, Jake even shared that they were in the same room writing their statements on their social media platforms.

We are literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past few months have been, and joking about how silly this all seems. This is bittersweet, but it's the best for us right now, "he continued.



