Tamar Braxton has fans confused after she erases all of her posts and Instagram tweets about "Letting Go,quot; – What happens to David Adefeso?

Tamar Braxton confuses his fans and embarks on a chase after going to social networks, where he posted a cryptic message that fans suppose could be about her boyfriend, David Adefeso.

Tamar also speaks in tongues after he decided to delete all his posts and photos on his Instagram page. Tamar has sponsors asking questions because of this tweet:

If they don't love you, they don't talk. There is no reasoning. Let it go and let God bring you to what will be everything you need, except all of you. your defects will not be your weakness, but will be your strength and attraction to the one that is destined to be in your life. – TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) February 17, 2020

Many ask, did he separate from David? Others say that after his public divorce from Vincent Herbert, he should keep his romantic life out of social media.

This person offered this unsolicited advice: “Tamar needs really bad therapy. Until you face your problems, seek liberation, then healing, she will always go in circles. Sister seriously needs help. It is a broken and injured bird. Self-reflection should be your priority. "

Another person said the following: "From what I've seen and heard from Tamar, she NEEDS professional help. Her statements always put the blame outside of herself. Introspection is the initial step on the road to healing. Once there, change your actions and the way you speak. Perception changes the meaning of how you perceive things. I didn't find this true in your statement. And nobody has to agree with me. You also have the right. "

This installer explained: “I swear that Tamar needs to start giving up when he posts every time Tamar tweets or makes a post, you all automatically assume he is talking about his relationship with David or with someone else when most of the time he only speaks in general. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️😒 "

Many believe that Tamar is ruining things because David wrote this sweet message on Valentine's Day:

“The last 20 months have been like a dream come true. Who would have guessed that two oceans would meet that warm summer night in the Pacific and join so quickly to form an unbreakable bond that becomes much stronger every day? Through each storm that forms, the tide becomes stronger and each wave creates another indescribable memory that lasts a lifetime. Words cannot begin to describe how much I love you, my @tamarbraxton, but our memories can help you show how many forms you complete. Happy Valentine's Day, my love❤️. I love you completely.❤️❤️🥰🥰❤️❤️ ”

One person, who thinks the couple is still together, said: "Why can't I find this kind of love? I'm a good woman. But seriously, I'm happy for you two and I love you together. I love it. see happy people. I know one day my time will come. I will be waiting patiently ❤️❤️😍😍😁 # sorryfortherant. "

What do you think is happening with Tamar? Did she break up with David? Or is he engaged and is preparing to make a big announcement?



