Taapsee Pannu will star in the Hindi remake of the German movie Run Lola Run

Taapsee Pannu has had a good film career for a while now. She is packing some great projects in a row. Today the actress made an official announcement about her next movie. Taapsee Pannu will perform in the Hindi remake of the German movie Run Lola Run, titled Looop Lapeta. The 1998 film was a great success back then and had even won an Academy Award. Run Lola Run starred Franka Potente, who had to raise a lot of money in limited time to save her boyfriend in the movie.

Taapsee says that Looop Lapeta will have the same concept, but much has been changed to adapt to the Indian environment. Taapsee also revealed that the film will have a lot of humor. Looop Lapeta will be directed by the advertising filmmaker Aakash Bhatia. Chhichore's fame, Tahir Raj Bhasin, will be seen as Taapsee's boyfriend in the film, which will be shot in Goa.

The actress is preparing for the Thhapad launch of Anubhav Sinha. He publishes that the actress has Vinyl Matthew's Haseena Dilruba released. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey.

Taapsee recently won the 65th Amazon Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Criticism) for her amazing performance at Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar. Well, it seems that everything is going well for Taapsee.

