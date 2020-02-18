T-Pain applauds the enemy by calling him "the ugliest creature on the planet"

The rapper of & # 39; Jerry Sprunger & # 39; It also reveals how he turns the table after getting the best out of a place making fun of him that was originally created by his other enemy.
Being a veteran in the music industry does not make you receive less hateful comments. T-Pain Recently he had to deal with an Internet troll that criticized him for being "a terrible artist."
"Tpain is a terrible artist," the enemy wrote on Twitter. Without stopping there, the troll continued calling rapper "Jerry Sprunger," "the ugliest creature on the planet."
The tweet did not go unnoticed by the musician who later shared a screenshot of the tweet on his own account along with a classy response. "k, so here's what happened" "The masked singer"The winner wrote on Sunday, February 16. The rapper then revealed how he changed the table after getting the best of a place mocking him that was created by his other enemy.
"My friend sent me the link f ** ktpain.com and instead of trying to remove it and hurt the person who spent time creating the site. I just bought it and now all the benefit comes to me," he said. He continued explaining. "Do you have it? So buy it! I'd appreciate it."
It seemed that T-Pain used the site as an item store. The site sells a series of pieces ranging from "Auto-Tune stinks" shirts to "Fuck T-Pain" shirts. However, someone is apparently trying to accuse T-Pain of lying about the site's origin story, as it was "designed by a web developer who had previously hired for another website." A fan defended the rapper and replied: "What you bought you did not understand. Now he owns it, so he is in charge of his media team."
The rapper also clarified: "Yes, the shit looked like a MySpace page when I saw it, so, of course, I had to redesign my ppl. I'm not going to present it like that with my money now." He added in another post: "I saw it. I told my ppl to make sure I own it. I know it now. I don't know how the rest works. Why do you want this to not be real?"
