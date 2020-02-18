Swae Lee will design men's heels for her gender-neutral fashion line with Giuseppe Zanotti

TSR Fashion: Swae Lee is taking her talent to the fashion industry with a new fashion line with Giuseppe Zanotti! The expansion of the brand is one of Swae's many commercial companies, where it will create a neutral gender fashion line, which includes men's heels, canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers.

Swae sat down with Footwear News to talk about his new line, which is a reflection of his unique style that is "breaking gender stereotypes." He says that, unlike other rappers, he is not afraid of being different.

"Many rappers are afraid of getting crap," says Swae. “They want to think about the old ways and put a limit on that shit. I am not afraid of being different. I was doing something to go into someone's body, to complete their outfit, the shoe completes a look … It is up to me to do the outfit, so it was very different. Now I am helping people with their well-being. This is his image. That is important."

In terms of his personal style, Swae says he uses what feels good and thinks everyone should do the same. He even finds Kanye West as his fashion inspiration and says he would like me to be a mentor one day.

“If you look good, or just feel that you look good at something, you should use it. My style is like: I'm basically wearing blouses, "he said." I'm not going to lie, but they seem unisex to me. If I can do it and say that you cannot say what sex it is for, then I will wear it. "

Swae is also working on his next studio album, which is expected to come out later this year. Meanwhile, he says he plans to do whatever makes him happy.

"I want to be known for doing what makes me happy and just doing my best."