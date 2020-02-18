Home Local News Suspect in custody after triple stabbing in southern El Monte – Up...

Suspect in custody after triple stabbing in southern El Monte – Up News Info Los Angeles

Suspect in custody after triple stabbing in southern El Monte
THE MOUNT (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested Monday night after triple stabbing in southern El Monte.

Los Angeles sheriff's agents arrived on the scene at Chico and Garvey avenues at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Three victims were transported to a local hospital.

A search for the weapon, which is believed to be a kitchen knife, was ongoing at the time of this report.

Traffic was expected to be affected in the surrounding areas while the investigation continued.

This story is unfolding.

