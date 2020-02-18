Suspect arrested for laser attacks on CHP aircraft near Napa airport – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – A suspect was arrested for pointing a laser at a California Highway Patrol plane, momentarily blinding the pilot while the plane approached the Napa County airport on Monday night.

The plane returned to the airport after participating in a search at 10:50 p.m. when the cabin was illuminated by the bright flash of a laser.

The CHP said the suspect aimed the laser directly at the plane, hitting our pilot in the eye. Fortunately, the pilot was able to maintain control of the aircraft because the autopilot was compromised.

Meanwhile, the flight officer directed the camera on board towards the direction of the laser attack, recording the continuous target of the plane.

A call was made to the Solano County Sheriff's Office with agents who responded immediately to the source of the blinding light. Agents located the suspect at the scene and found the laser.

There have been several reports to the Travis Air Force Base Tower of military and civil aircraft that were hit by a laser in recent days. Although it is unknown if this is the same suspect in those laser attacks, the Solano Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The suspect was arrested for two major crimes and registered in the Solano County jail.