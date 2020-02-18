Supasundae for Champion Hurdle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLbb37d8924d9ff12d86a6bb8e5609127211% %MINIFYHTMLbb37d8924d9ff12d86a6bb8e5609127212%





Supasundae and rider Robbie Power win the Betway Aintree Hurdle

Jessica Harrington is confident that Supasundae can make her presence felt at the Unibet Champion Hurdle in Cheltenham.

The 10-year-old girl has raced at the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle at the main meeting in each of the last two seasons, but Harrington is eager to serve two miles with her position on her return to the Cotswolds.

The three-time Grade One winner was far from disgraced by finishing fourth when he ran for a second victory at the Irish Hurdle Champion in Leopardstown earlier this month, and Harrington expects a bold show at the main event on the opening day of the Festival.

"He is in great shape and was absolutely delighted with the way he ran in Leopardstown. He had a very slow start this year and will come a lot for that," said the Moone-based coach on Tuesday.

"He worked a little this morning and I was delighted with him. I think the coach could finally have done well this year: two miles in Cheltenham might be suitable for him, since he just doesn't climb the hill more than three miles."

"I didn't even give Stayers a bad option this year, I just put it on Champion Hurdle."

Every year, Harrington spends the week of the Festival with his good friend Nicky Henderson, who earlier this week declared his intentions to launch a five-point assault against the Hurdle Champion.

She added: "Maybe I should kick three of them in the shins when I'm there!

"I think it's an incredibly open race. We thought last year Buveur D & # 39; Air was a penalty kick, so I avoided it and ran three miles, it was a wrong decision."

"I think Supasundae will work really well. He won't mind if the ground is soft and I think he has a great opportunity."

"I could try it with cheeks or even blink in Cheltenham. He will run there and then go to Aintree and Punchestown."

Supasundae is ready to lead a small but select Harrington team in Cheltenham.

Coach Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup winner plans to run Neverushacon in Glenfarclas Chase after his triumph over the banks in Punchestown, while Silver Sheen has strong claims in the Pertemps Final.

On the latter, Harrington said: "He is qualified for the Pertemps Final. I have had the opportunity not to run it since he won at Warwick and I only hope his 136 mark will make it.

"If he does not enter, he will go for Albert Bartlett."

Magic Of Light, runner-up last season, will not run again before a second incline at the spectacular Aintree in April, with Harrington deciding against an exit at Cheltenham on the Seas & # 39; Hurdle.

She added: "Magic Of Light will not leave. The Seas & # 39; Hurdle looks very hot this year, it seems that all the good mares are going to appear.

"We will go directly to Aintree with her. She is absolutely fine after her career at Boyne Hurdle in Navan on Sunday, the ground was too heavy for her."