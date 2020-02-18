Sunny skies on Tuesday with a chance of snow until Wednesday

%MINIFYHTMLdcd8e63911b36ec9fdb7acf765e1b85411% %MINIFYHTMLdcd8e63911b36ec9fdb7acf765e1b85412%

The Denver metro area will be sunny for much of Tuesday before intermittent snow showers begin to fall until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A band of light snow was moving through the Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln countries early Tuesday. It could affect the trip to Denver, the NWS said.

"Even from Denver to the north, watch out for the irregular black ice from last night's snow that melted and froze again," the weather service said.

It will be mostly sunny in Denver, with a high temperature close to 35 degrees. The low temperature on Tuesday night will be about 17 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow after 10 p.m., the weather service said.

The chance of snow increases on Wednesday morning after 11 a.m., it will be cloudy with a high temperature of about 29 degrees, the NWS said. Winds will blow up to 18 mph. There is a growing chance of snow on Wednesday night, mainly before 11 p.m. Less than 1 inch of snow is possible, the weather service said.

A slow warm-up should start on Thursday, when the high temperature is forecast to reach 33 degrees, the NWS said.

Temperatures are expected to rise to about 48 degrees on Friday and 47 on Saturday and Sunday, meteorologists said.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow after 11 a.m. on Saturday, but it is expected to be mostly sunny.