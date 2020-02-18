Stormi Webster wears large golden earrings, but not everyone thinks that Kylie Jenner should let her wear them

%MINIFYHTML2df4b2f679cee021b1b045d0c90723c411% %MINIFYHTML2df4b2f679cee021b1b045d0c90723c412%

Stormi Webster is taking the Internet by storm after his mother, Kylie Jenner, posted photos of the two-year-old girl with her hair in elegant pigtails with large golden earrings. The photos followed an adorable video of Stormi counting to 20, as reported by Ashley Mitchell, and the videos and the latest photos are becoming viral. Many people praised Kylie for her adorable daughter and some said she looked adult. Others argued that Stormi seemed "too,quot; grown-up and even questioned Kylie's judgment by allowing her son to wear such large earrings.

Some left comments suggesting that the earrings were dangerous and could cause Stormi's ear to tear. Others said the earrings looked heavy as if they weighed the lobes of Stormi's ears. Still, some said there was nothing wrong with the earrings and Stormi looked too pretty wearing them.

%MINIFYHTML2df4b2f679cee021b1b045d0c90723c413% %MINIFYHTML2df4b2f679cee021b1b045d0c90723c414%

Stormi clearly enjoyed her new look and smiled at the camera while her mother shared multiple photos of the daughter she shares with Travis Scott. Hoop earrings also said the name "Stormi,quot; written inside the circle, in decorative letters.

%MINIFYHTML2df4b2f679cee021b1b045d0c90723c415% %MINIFYHTML2df4b2f679cee021b1b045d0c90723c416%

You can see a photo slideshow that shows Stormi Webster in his hoop earrings below.

Here is a close-up photo of the adorable hairstyle of little Stormi Webster that was divided into small bunches of curly curls. You can see a better view of Stormi's earlobe and it is easy to see that his ear hangs a little, due to the weight of the earrings. It's unclear for how long Kylie let Stormi wear the earrings, but some have argued that she shouldn't have worn earrings the size of an adult.

Stormi doesn't seem uncomfortable, but many worried mothers suggested that with so many little cousins ​​around, one could easily grab Stormi's earring and tear it off!

Here are some more photos of Stormi on her earrings, as well as a collection of some popular photos and videos that Kylie Jenner and others have shared with the cute two-year-old girl.

What do you think of Stormi Webster's big gold hoop earrings? Do you think they are appropriate for a two-year-old to use?

Ad

Do you agree with those who are worried that they are too heavy for Stormi's ears and that he can get hurt when using them?



Post views:

0 0