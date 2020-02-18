Storm Dennis blows a ghost ship to Ireland

LONDON – The abandoned cargo ship was last seen drifting towards the sunset, somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean. There were no signs of life on board: it was a ghost ship in the lonely ocean, drifting and abandoned.

This week, after more than a year devastated by strong seas and powerful storms, the ship's journey came to an end when it crashed on the rocky shores of Ballycotton, a small fishing village on the southern coast of Ireland.

The rusty ship, identified as Alta, had somehow managed to survive a trip thousands of miles southeast of Bermuda, where it was deactivated for the first time and its rescued crew.