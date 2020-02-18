Storm Dennis blows a ghost ship to Ireland

LONDON – The abandoned cargo ship was last seen drifting towards the sunset, somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean. There were no signs of life on board: it was a ghost ship in the lonely ocean, drifting and abandoned.
This week, after more than a year devastated by strong seas and powerful storms, the ship's journey came to an end when it crashed on the rocky shores of Ballycotton, a small fishing village on the southern coast of Ireland.
The rusty ship, identified as Alta, had somehow managed to survive a trip thousands of miles southeast of Bermuda, where it was deactivated for the first time and its rescued crew.
"This is one in a million," said John Tattan, local head of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. The Irish Examiner, a newspaper based in the nearby city of Cork. “It has come from the African coast, west of the Spanish coast, west of the English coast and to the Irish coast. I've never seen anything like this abandoned before. ”
It could be something mysterious how Alta survived, only to be grounded on Sunday by a weather system that the British Meteorological Office has named Storm Dennis But what happened to the crew is not.
On September 19, 2018, the 250-foot cargo ship, which was headed from Greece to Haiti, was disabled about 1,380 miles southeast of Bermuda, a British island territory in the Atlantic Ocean. Unable to make repairs, and with a desperate shortage of food, the 10-member crew issued a May day on September 30.
An air crew on a Hercules HC-130 aircraft from the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Air Station in North Carolina threw approximately one week of food to the crew on October 2, according to a U.S. Coast Guard rescue account. UU.
A week later, the Coast Guard cutter, Confidence, arrived to rescue the crew just as a hurricane hit them.
"We were conducting a police patrol near Puerto Rico when we were assigned to help the crew of the Alta motorboat," said the Commander. Travis Emge, the commanding officer of the Trust, said at the time. "We traveled more than 1,300 nautical miles to reach the disabled ship before the planned route of Hurricane Leslie."
The crew was taken to Puerto Rico and the ship was supposed to be towed to the coast.
But that never happened and the ship has been adrift since then.
He was last seen by an ice patrol ship of the British Royal Navy, the Protector, in the middle of the Atlantic.
"We closed the boat to make contact and offer our assistance, but nobody answered!" The ship's crew wrote in a tweet at that time. "While the investigations continue, we cannot give you more details about this strange event."
Between the day his crew was rescued and Sunday, when he was found abandoned but visibly undamaged, the boat drifted for more than 16 months. Environmental scientists from the Cork County Council found no immediate signs of contamination around the ship, the council said, and experts had to board Tuesday morning to assess the risks and possible damage.
"The Cork County Council is again asking members of the public to stay away from the location of the wreck, as it is on a dangerous and inaccessible stretch of coast and is in an unstable condition," the council said in a release.
It is usually the responsibility of the boat owner to drive a damaged or sunken ship, but local authorities in Cork County said they would decide what would happen to Alta.
In 2018, an abandoned 580-foot long ship was found off the coast of Myanmar. In 2006, a tanker truck sank after being found off the Australian coast, its name and painted identification features.