Stocks fall when Apple's warning raises concerns about China's coronavirus

NEW YORK – The actions of the USA. UU. They fell on Tuesday at the beginning of the session after the tech giant Apple became the best known company to warn of a financial blow from the virus outbreak in China.

The iPhones manufacturer said it will not reach its revenue forecasts in the second fiscal quarter due to production problems in China. The demand for iPhones has also declined in China because the stores are closed or operate during reduced hours.

Technological actions led the sale. Apple threw 2.4%. Chip manufacturers, which also rely heavily on China for their sales and supplies, were greatly reduced. Intel threw 1.2%.

Banks and energy stocks also fell at the beginning. Wells Fargo fell 1.1% and Schlumberger fell 1.4%.

Bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.56% from 1.58% late Friday. Crude prices fell 1.3%.

Public services and businesses that depend on consumer spending remained better than most of the market.

KEEP SCORE: The S,amp;P 500 index fell 0.2% at 9:56 a.m. ET. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 97 points, or 0.3%, to 29,295. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The Russell 2000 index of shares of smaller companies fell 0.1%. European and Asian markets fell.

China outbreak: The viral outbreak that started in China has now infected more than 73,000 people and continues to harm businesses worldwide. Most cases and deaths remain focused on China.

Companies continue to feel the economic impact of the virus. The Beijing Auto Show, the world's largest industry event of the year, is postponed indefinitely since its April date. Apple is the last company to warn investors that the virus will damage their financial performance.

According to FactSet, technology and health care companies have been the most expressive in mentioning the new coronavirus in their earnings conference calls.

MANY BENJAMINAS: Franklin Resources financial services company rose 8.5% after saying it is buying from competitor Legg Mason for $ 4.5 billion. The agreement will create a financial company with a combination of $ 1.5 trillion in assets under management. Legg Mason shares rose 23.6%.

WEEK BELOW: Investors face a shortened week due to the President's Day holiday on Monday, but there are still several key revenues and economic reports on tap.

More than three quarters of the S,amp;P 500 have already reported financial results, and 51 companies plan to publish the results this week. Devon Energy and Concho Resources will report their results later on Tuesday. Progressive will report the results on Wednesday and ViacomCBS will report on Thursday.

The government will publish its producer price index for January on Wednesday, along with housing start-up data.