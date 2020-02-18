Stephen & # 39; & # 39; tWitch & # 39; & # 39; Boss reveals if Ellen DeGeneres takes care of her children

Couple Goals
During tuesday Morning popdance duo Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief and wife Allison Holker He talked about how love for music, dance and their children transformed them into a fully synchronized couple.
"Music is a very important part of our lives and it really is like a soundtrack, right?" tWitch shared with Morning pop co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie. "So, whether we're just two steps or doing full dances in our yard … music shows an essential part of the movement of our lives."
And, as Allison pointed out, the couple's environment changes "like a playlist,quot; throughout the day. While the duo may have "alarm music,quot;, they will be listening to something totally different at dinner time.
As for what is your jam currently? tWitch revealed that he is a fan of Dua Lipa"Don't start now." However, Allison said she is a fan of Roddy ricch"Box,quot;.
It seems that tWitch and Allison will not stop dancing for any reason, even because they are pregnant. Yes, tWitch and Allison danced regularly in Tik Tok while they waited for their second child together, whom they welcomed in November 2019.
In addition to his little daughter Zaia, the couple is already from parents to children Laurel Maddox and daughter Weslie Renae (from Allison's previous relationship).
"Well, yes, he is my third child and I have realized myself, the more I move, the more I have fun and enjoy the process." So, you think you can dance veteran explained. "But it keeps me fit and keeps me moving and also, for my husband and me, a way to connect as a couple. What I find is something very important in our relationship."
Although the children now outnumber the dance duo, the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ joked that his home life is a "work in progress."

"A town is definitely needed. We have a big family, friends (and) we have incredible help," said tWitch. "And also, the children among them … have really merged into what their roles are and how they can help each other. They just love each other so much, that helps a lot. But, yes, they keep praying for us."
However, you won't find boss Ellen Degeneres Childcare anytime soon.
"No, it doesn't. It actually has a segment in its program called & # 39; Why I don't have children & # 39;", said tWitch. "She has a lot of love for the family. I really only had the family, I was surprised on Valentine's Day, and she brought the whole family and that was amazing. Therefore, she always shows love."
For all this and more, including the version of tWitch and Allison Stephen Curry Y Ayesha CurrySteaming Instagram photo, be sure to see the clip above.
