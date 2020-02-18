Stephen & # 39; & # 39; tWitch & # 39; & # 39; Boss reveals if Ellen DeGeneres takes care of her children

Couple Goals

During tuesday Morning popdance duo Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief and wife Allison Holker He talked about how love for music, dance and their children transformed them into a fully synchronized couple.

"Music is a very important part of our lives and it really is like a soundtrack, right?" tWitch shared with Morning pop co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie. "So, whether we're just two steps or doing full dances in our yard … music shows an essential part of the movement of our lives."

And, as Allison pointed out, the couple's environment changes "like a playlist,quot; throughout the day. While the duo may have "alarm music,quot;, they will be listening to something totally different at dinner time.

As for what is your jam currently? tWitch revealed that he is a fan of Dua Lipa"Don't start now." However, Allison said she is a fan of Roddy ricch"Box,quot;.

It seems that tWitch and Allison will not stop dancing for any reason, even because they are pregnant. Yes, tWitch and Allison danced regularly in Tik Tok while they waited for their second child together, whom they welcomed in November 2019.