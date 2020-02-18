Steamboat Minnehaha's 2020 season was canceled due to lake access problems – Up News Info

– The 2020 sailing season for the Steamboat Minnehaha has been canceled in what would have been its 25th anniversary season.

The Board of Directors of the Lake Minnetonka Museum made the announcement, saying the decision was due to access problems to the lake facing the ship.

"The launch requirements for the Minnehaha given its length, weight and the fact that it is wood, which requires up to 24 hours to stabilize once launched, make it possibly the most challenging boat on Lake Minnetonka to launch," Jeff Schott, President of the museum. , said. “There is only one boat ramp on the lake that meets our launch requirements and we have been fortunate to use that ramp for the past 24 years. The property is sold and, therefore, the launch site will not be available in 2020 and beyond. Given the prohibitive logistics of modifying another ramp and transporting the boat to it, unfortunately there are no viable options to put the boat in the water this year. "

The organization is making it clear that this is not the end of Minnehaha on Lake Minnetonka.

"The main priority of the Board is to find a permanent home and a launch site for the boat so that it can remain a continuous part of the history of Lake Minnetonka for future generations," said Tom McCarthy, board member.

The organization says the ship will undergo the necessary maintenance during the summer.