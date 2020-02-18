State lawmakers seek to undo a 555% increase in the tuition fee for small trailers – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML9267dc7e4caff893346e8c0f2c24926211% %MINIFYHTML9267dc7e4caff893346e8c0f2c24926212%

The Morning Insiders recently exposed a huge 555% increase in tuition fees for some trailers. Now, a state legislator says he is trying to undo that rate increase, which blamed a neglect on legislation that became law.

Representative Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) said that such hurried work is not uncommon in Springfield.

Wehrli and constituent Mike Smith are fed up, because the massive infrastructure legislation passed by the Illinois General Assembly last year increased tuition fees for some small trailers from $ 18 to $ 118.

"It's amazing, if you make a mistake, and you can't even have them answer you for a mistake," Smith said.

Wehrli met with Smith to discuss the problem after the Up News Info 2 interview with Smith in January.

To help pay for road and bridge repairs across the state, the General Assembly last year increased the tuition fee for all trailer sizes by $ 100. While that resulted in an increase of just 6.7% for the The largest class of trailers, which increased from $ 1,502 to $ 1,602, meant a massive 555% increase for the smaller class of trailers, which rose from $ 18 to 118.

"That's crazy. It makes no sense," said Smith.

Wehrli voted against infrastructure legislation first, and is now cosponsoring a plan to reverse the rate increase for the smallest class of trailers.

“This rate should not have increased more than 500%. It was a last minute thing, ”he said.

Wehrli said the overall $ 100 increase in trailer registration fees slipped through the cracks as the infrastructure bill underwent a series of late changes before the final vote. He said he only had a few hours to study the proposal before his "no,quot; vote.

“They did what was called intestine and replaced it. So they removed the language of that Senate bill, dropped a new language and sent the amendment that did that to the Rules Committee, ”said Wehrli. “Then he was transferred directly to the floor of the house. So nobody had the opportunity, nobody had the time to do due diligence in this regard. "

Wehrli said that such things happen "constantly,quot; in the state legislature.

"I am in my third term down there, and every budget has been a process that has gone through," he said.

For example, the most recent budget approved by lawmakers was longer than three reams of paper, but Wehrli said he only had about 20 minutes to review it before the committee meeting, where he had the opportunity to question the spending plan before A final vote.

"There is no review process that is open to the public, nor transparent in any way, and that has been going on since before I got there," Wehrli said.

Before being elected to the Illinois Chamber, Wehrli was a city councilor in Naperville. He said Naperville City Council would spend months reviewing annual spending plans and up to 10 months reviewing the city's budget, holding public hearings and publishing documents along the way.

He suggested that the Illinois General Assembly should have a more detailed review process for the state budget.

“We can certainly see the line items in the budget. What I would recommend is that we take an apartment, and every three years it is a zero-based budget; that is, state your case about why you need what you need, "he said.

Whatever the solution, Smith said he hopes lawmakers will find it soon.

"How many other things are happening that we don't know?" he said.