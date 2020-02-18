Spotted: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor come out in style to promote Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff returns with the third installment of his successful series Baaghi. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is an action full of power. The film brings together Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, who were seen together for the first time in the successful Baaghi (2016), directed by Sabbir Khan. Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan, starred Disha Patani as the female protagonist and was released in 2018. Baaghi 3 is also being directed by Ahmed Khan and promises to be an outgoing artist.

Our photographers photographed Tiger and Shraddha in the city today when they went out to promote their film. Tiger looked elegant in a blue striped shirt over a pair of beige pants. Shraddha looked lovely in a beautiful yellow dress while showing her best smile.

Check out the photos of the Baaghi 3 actors here …