Softbank: SoftBank spends $ 2.5 billion to launch the second Vision Fund: Sources – Latest news

SoftBank Group Corp has invested $ 2.5 billion of its own cash in new investments since October, people familiar with the matter said, hoping to restore their credentials to earn money while courting investors for a successor to their Vision Fund.

The Japanese technology conglomerate is also considering investing another $ 2.5 billion of its own money, said one of the people.

SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son said last week that the company can spend up to two years investing its own money in a bridge fund, to build a portfolio that gives investors enough confidence to participate in a second Vision Fund. To that end, he said SoftBank has already invested "billions,quot; of US dollars, but did not provide an exact figure.

SoftBank was targeting a fundraiser of $ 108 billion for the second Vision Fund, and had committed $ 38 billion of its own money to that goal. However, Son said last week that its launch had been delayed due to investor "concerns,quot; about the performance of the first $ 100 billion Vision Fund.

The pace of SoftBank's latest investments contrasts sharply with that of the first Vision Fund, which spent more than $ 80 billion after its first significant fundraising closure in May 2017.

The wave of fund investments prompted a recovery in the valuations of a number of new technology companies, such as the WeWork office space company and the transport firm Uber Technologies Inc. This recovery faded once the losses of these companies increased along with its vertiginous growth.

SoftBank was forced to save WeWork from bankruptcy last year in a financing agreement of approximately $ 10 billion, while Uber shares are trading more than 10% below the price of its initial public offering in March 2019, even after a recent recovery.

Last week, SoftBank said the first Vision Fund had earned $ 9.5 billion in cash and market earnings at the end of December. That represents a gain of 9.5% since its first significant fundraising closure, compared to 25% in the S,amp;P 500 index during the same period.

BRIDGE FUND

SoftBank has made seven investments since October, including US drug retailer Alto Pharmacy and Indian glasses retailer Lenskart, and has half a dozen more in the portfolio, said Rajeev Misra, a SoftBank executive who also runs Vision Fund, at a conference of Investment in Abu Dhabi last week.

Mubadala from Abu Dhabi and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia account for most of the first Vision Fund at $ 60 billion. They still have to commit to the second fund.

Son spoke with Mubadala executives last week to convince them that the change that Vision Fund was implementing in their investment portfolio was working, said one of the people, who refused to be identified because the information was not public.

SoftBank and PIF declined to comment. A spokesperson for Mubadala said his company was a long-term SoftBank partner, with whom he had regular conversations.

Bridge funds are commonly deployed by private equity and venture capital fund managers who struggle with their investment history, to attract reluctant investors to commit to blind capital funds.

In 2014, loyal investors helped TPG Capital Management LP raise a $ 2 billion bridge fund after the previous $ 19 billion fund of the buying company suffered losses on key investments. TPG turned that bridge fund into a new $ 10.5 billion fund in 2016 after getting enough support from investors.

In the case of SoftBank, the capital of the bridge comes exclusively from the company itself. SoftBank has 3.8 billion yen ($ 34.65 billion) in cash, but is currently being pressured by Elliott Management Corp to repurchase shares, to increase the value of what the hedge fund considers underperforming shares.

SoftBank has also developed a hedge fund supervised by Misra, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

In July, SoftBank said investors, including Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn) and Japanese banks were willing to commit $ 108 billion to the second Vision Fund.

Seven months later, the fund has not received any money from external investors.

Meanwhile, the first Vision Fund invested $ 80.5 billion in 88 companies, SoftBank revealed last week. While it raised more than $ 100 billion, the fund needs to withhold the rest for potential reinvestment in portfolio companies, as well as for the payment of coupons on outstanding debt, Son said.

