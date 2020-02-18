Snoop Dogg's son, Cordell Broadus, responds to the violent reaction after modeling with women's clothing and makeup

Cordell Broadus grew up in his young life as a soccer player. Now that the 22-year-old is making his own way, he is expressing his creativity in his own way.

Cordell got a scholarship to play at UCLA, but after realizing that his father loved him for being himself and not a soccer player, he left school to become a model.

Broadus signed with MCM Worldwide in 2018.

Recently, images of the model wearing makeup and women's clothing have appeared.

People have been questioning his sexuality and assuming that he is part of LGBTQ.

After Neighborhood Talk republished the photos, followers gave opinions found in the comments.

‘This is what happens when we stop receiving A ** whoopings🤷🏾‍♂️ When you rebel and go against justice. We all need guidance, structure and support. This generation is under attack. Don "(protected email)," wrote one.

‘People need to look back in Greek times and what Egypt wore is a circle of life … to realize the time of energy that surrounds it. Do it, you are loved, regardless of those who hate and disrespectful people. Many will follow but few are chosen. It does not disguise God our Creator. God is full of compassion. He doesn't look at your outward appearance … Look at your ❤️! And those who judge you will have the day there. If they knew God, they would not say these things, "commented another.

This person criticized Snoop Dogg for his son's decisions: ‘🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ this is a pity that you failed snoop🤷🏿‍♂️’

Many of the comments were homophobic and Cordell decided to speak during an Instagram video he posted in his Story.

‘I played a role, that shit was in masculinity, and I channeled my inner Prince, I channeled my inner Rick James, and I don't understand. Whenever other artists who are not black wear makeup, paint their nails or put on eyeliner, society does not label them. "

He went on to say that he does not follow the rules and will continue to express himself independently of people's opinions.

It's great to see that this young man will not let the negativity of other people tear him down and continue to forge a new path in life.



