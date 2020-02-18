Should you cut the cord? As transmission options flood the market, consumers weigh the cost – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cut the cord or not cut the cord?

With more transmission options available than ever, that is the question in the minds of millions of Americans. However, many of these options have a cost and that can make the decision even harder to make.

Rob Clyde, a resident of southern Pasadena, has subscribed to both satellite and cable. He already cut the cable once and is now back with the cable. But even after spending months researching, he still isn't sure which way to go.

"The price is not as cheap as you originally thought," Clyde explained.

"I did the same thing a year ago and now I will do it again this year. It's a really difficult decision. I would really love to pass on 100 percent," he said.

Still, when it comes to dollars and cents, Clyde says it gets complicated.

“I thought that if I continued with the transmission, I could cut my bills in half. There are Hulu Live, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + … It's 15 dollars here and 12 dollars there. And I'm not saving so much money by cutting my cord, "he said.

C-NET senior editor Ashley Esqueda says that, like Clyde, she should investigate. Transmission rates can add up and you have to discover what you really need and without what you can live.

“There are more services than I could list. If you subscribe to all these services, you can sometimes exceed your cable bill, "Esqueda explained.

"One thing that people really have to keep in mind when they are about to cut the cord is their local channels. So, for example, if I wanted to continue watching Up News Info here in Los Angeles, I would have to make sure that the subscription included access to Local live TV, or I would have to subscribe to a service like Up News Info All Access and watch live TV that way, ”Esqueda explained.

You should also ensure that your Internet is up to date to keep your videos streaming. This can also be an additional cost.

The number one advice of Esqueda?

"Be willing to let go of something you don't love," he said. "It's a kind of buffet all you can eat. You don't want to eat too much, but if you prepare a sensitive dish full of delicious transmission options, you'll be satisfied at the end of the day."