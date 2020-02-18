Should Lakers fans be worried that Reggie Jackson signs with the Clippers?

Reggie Jackson will sign the Clippers after being bought by the Pistons on Tuesday, according to ESPN. According to reports, the Lakers, who had been seeking help on the backcourt, were hoping to sign the veteran point guard before their rival.

Jackson gives the second unit of the Clippers a game creator and entry-level scorer. The Lakers also expected to sign Jackson, the sources said. The Clippers emerge from the shopping market with the most talented player available that had been available to contestants. https://t.co/zXxckBRzKq – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTML2b35aecfc0d1301125f7321d0e66397611% %MINIFYHTML2b35aecfc0d1301125f7321d0e66397612%

Jackson has been an enigma throughout his NBA career. Sometimes he has been a prolific scorer and a threat of pick-and-roll, but he has also been plagued by inefficient shots and a person who can collide with his organization. The Clippers, who already acquired Marcus Morris on the commercial deadline to strengthen their banking, need the 29-year-old to assume offensive responsibilities alongside Lou Williams when the backup unit is on the floor.

MORE: The NBA All-Star hymns have recently been suspicious

The Lakers missed the opportunity to bring a guard on the deadline, and could not convince Darren Collison to retire. So how much does it hurt to lose Jackson's draw when they try to beat the Clippers at the top of the Western Conference? Here is a breakdown of the situation:

How could Reggie Jackson have helped the Lakers?

The Lakers have struggled to fill in the gaps when Point-LeBron is not in the game. Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley have been disappointing, and the team has been actively looking for ways to improve their rear track rotation through external additions.

Jackson would surely have been a step forward for the Los Angeles bench, and his recent game for the Pistons after failing two months due to injury suggests that his possible match with Kyle Kuzma would have been effective. Jackson has averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 assists in 12 contests since returning from back problems, and Detroit outperformed his opponents by an average of 3.9 points per game when he was on the floor, instead of being surpassed by 5.5 points per game when he sat . It mixed with Christian Wood and also shot 39 percent from deep.

PLUS: Winners and losers of the NBA All-Star

Will Reggie Jackson really make the Clippers better?

It is impossible to know for sure.

As mentioned earlier, Jackson can be locked up and productive for long periods and then disappointing at other points. A winning situation, something he didn't see much in Detroit, could help him find consistency, as could a variety of snipers he can find after driving into the lane. The passion with which he plays will be fun to see next to the big man Montrezl Harrell, a big and energetic man who will probably run many pick-and-rolls with him.

The Clippers' top bank unit might look like this: Jackson, Lou Williams / Landry Shamet, Marcus Morris, JaMychal Green, Harrell. That is a large group of role players that, at least on paper, looks much better than the Lakers currently have to offer.

Who could the Lakers turn to now?

Last week, the Lakers were reportedly considering Dion Waiters after the Grizzlies (who had acquired him from Miami) let him go. JR Smith has also been on his radar. Other guards may be purchased, although it seems unlikely that someone of Jackson's caliber will be available to the Lakers.