SheBelieves Cup: Can England Women retain their title? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4cc566a91694e14356dc87bdf9702df111% %MINIFYHTML4cc566a91694e14356dc87bdf9702df112%





England Women won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019

England Women have announced their squad for the SheBelieves Cup, but can they retain the title? We give you information about the next tournament …

What is the SheBelieves Cup?

%MINIFYHTML4cc566a91694e14356dc87bdf9702df113% %MINIFYHTML4cc566a91694e14356dc87bdf9702df114%

The 2020 SheBelieves Cup, held in the USA. UU., It is the fifth edition of the tournament and has four international women's teams. It begins on March 5 and ends on March 11.

%MINIFYHTML4cc566a91694e14356dc87bdf9702df115% %MINIFYHTML4cc566a91694e14356dc87bdf9702df116%

The United States and England have appeared in the previous four competitions, and they do it again this year, while Japan will participate in its second successive tournament. Spain will make its debut in SheBelieves.

The United States won the SheBelieves Cup in 2018, having previously won the inaugural tournament in 2016

Germany, France and Brazil have also appeared in previous years, with the USA. UU. Winning two of the four tournaments so far (2016, 2018), while France and England won the others (2017 and 2019, respectively).

SheBelieves is played in a round-robin format with each team playing each other once and whoever heads the table at the end of the tournament wins the trophy. If the points are tied, the goal difference is used to decide the winner.

SheBelieves Cup Accessories Date Accessory Location Thursday, March 5 Spain vs Japan Orlando, Florida Thursday, March 5 United States vs England Orlando, Florida Sunday March 8 Japan vs England Harrison, New Jersey Sunday March 8 United States vs Spain Harrison, New Jersey Wednesday, March 11 England vs Spain Frisco, Texas Wednesday, March 11 United States vs Japan Frisco, Texas

The six games will be played in three different places. This year's tournament begins at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, before moving on to the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. The last two games will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Year of the lioness roller coaster

England has had problems since reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in the summer

This year's edition begins on March 5, exactly one year after England won the 2019 competition. They beat Brazil and Japan and tied with the current champions and hosts, the United States, in what was seen as the perfect preparation prior to the World Cup.

Fast forward 365 days and after the maximum of reaching a semifinal of the World Cup, the Lionesses have struggled to rediscover their form.

The SheBelieves Cup is an extension of the #SheBelieves US Soccer campaign, which was launched before the 2015 Women's World Cup. It was a movement established by the US women's team. UU. To inspire girls and young women and encourage them to achieve their goals and dreams, within the sport or otherwise.

They have only won two of their six friendlies since their defeat in third place against Sweden, beating Portugal and the Czech Republic, and drawing another against Belgium. The remaining three games have been defeats against Norway, Brazil and Germany, with the last against a record crowd at Wembley.

The next SheBelieves Cup will be the last tournament for the Lionesses before their European Championship at home in 2021. As hosts, they don't have to qualify and, although there are Olympics in the summer, which Phil Neville will handle, this will include other nations British and not only England.

Family enemies

England and the United States have met three times over the past year.

None of the teams in the SheBelieves Cup will be an unknown opposition to England. They faced Japan and the USA. UU. In the 2019 World Cup, with Spain also playing the eventual champions of the tournament.

The Lionesses beat Japan 2-0 in their last group game: Ellen White scored both goals while England led the group, with both teams advancing to the knockout rounds. Japan was finally knocked out by the finalists of the Netherlands, but England advanced to the semifinals.

Waiting for them was the dominant force of the USA. UU., But after a game that included a failed penalty from Steph Houghton, a goal rejected by Ellen White and the late shipment of Millie Bright, it was the USA. UU.

It was also the same scoreboard that saw the United States beat Spain in the last 16, with two penalties from Megan Rapinoe that sent their opponents home.

Who is Vlatko Andonovski?

Vlatko Andonovski is the new coach of USA Women

Veteran American coach Jill Ellis officially resigned in October and was replaced by Vlatko Andonovski. Beginning his career in his home country, northern Macedonia, he spent six years playing futsal in the United States before moving on to training. He managed the kites of Kansas City, FC Kansas City and Reign FC before being appointed manager of the USA. UU.

The United States has been formidable since its arrival as well. They have played and won all seven games, scoring 34 goals and conceded only two, both in a friendly against Sweden. Five of these games have arrived in the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualification campaign, where the United States has not faced anywhere.

The players to watch

Who will everyone talk about the 2020 SheBelieves Cup? We take a look at some of the contestants …

pink Lavelle – United States

Rose Lavelle scored an incredible goal during the Women's World Cup final

Rose Lavelle was one of the most prominent stars in the USA. UU. In France, although it could be said that she was overshadowed by people like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

This could give Lavelle the perfect platform to make a name for himself. She dazzled with her elegant footwork in the World Cup and scored a sensational goal in the final. He received the Bronze Ball behind his teammate Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze of England and was also named as one of the 10 & # 39; Players who dared to shine & # 39; by a FIFA Technical Study Group.

The 24-year-old, who plays football for her club for Washington Spirit, already has victories in the World Cup and the CONCACAF Women's Championship. Will she add the SheBelieves Cup this month?

Bethany England – England

Bethany England scored its first England goal against Brazil in October

Beth England, one of the most talented strikers in the Women's Super League, was surprisingly omitted from the England World Cup team last summer. After a year borrowed in Liverpool in the 2017/18 season, England returned to Chelsea with a new determination and finished the 2018/19 campaign as the third top scorer of the WSL with 12 goals, only surpassed by Nikita Parris (19) and Vivianne Miedema (22).

This season, England once again follows Miedema in the WSL scoring bets, three goals behind with 13, but he has finally established himself in his role as Chelsea's leading striker. His form has also seen a rapid accumulation of five England matches and two friendly goals against Brazil and the Czech Republic.

The SheBelieves Cup will represent their first competitive games for England, and manager Neville said: "It was really unfortunate before the World Cup and I told her when we brought her to the team that she would have opportunities after Christmas."

"She is playing in a team full of confidence and every time I see her play, she adds a little to the game. Without a doubt, she, along with Ellen White, are England's best two forward fit and deserves to be placed in the squad. "

Mana Iwabuchi – Japan

Mana Iwabuchi is one of the star players in Japan.

Despite being 25 years old, Mana Iwabuchi is already an experienced international. She has appeared in three World Cups, won the tournament in 2011 and finished as a finalist in 2015, and is one of the most influential players in Japan.

Used primarily as a forward, Iwabuchi helped Japan win the Asian Cup in April 2018, in which it was named MVP, before winning gold with Japan at the 2018 Asian Games a few months later, which added to his 2012 London Olympic silver medal.

He previously played in Europe, spent five years with Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich in Germany, before returning home, where he now plays football for his club for INAC Kobe Leonessa. He did not participate in the SheBelieves Cup last year, but 2020 represents the perfect opportunity to add to his 27 international goals for Japan so far.

Jennifer Hermoso – Spain

Jennifer Hermosa was the top scorer of Spain in the Women's World Cup

Another impressive attacking player, forward Jennifer Hermoso has proved invaluable to Spain, as they seek to match the past successes of their male counterparts.

A versatile attack threat, Hermoso has played for many of Europe's biggest clubs, including two seasons at Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where he currently plays, and at Paris Saint-Germain.

He has 68 games for Spain with 30 goals and was the top scorer of the country in the World Cup, scoring three times, including a goal against the USA. UU. In the last 16. He was part of the Spanish team that won the Algarve Cup in 2017: a tournament in which Japan also played, and will expect more covered in the SheBelieves Cup this year.

What they said

0:34 Phil Neville says the younger members of his England team for the SheBelieves Cup deserve the chance to impress. Phil Neville says the younger members of his England team for the SheBelieves Cup deserve the chance to impress.

England manager Phil Neville: "I want to be approached in the same way we did last season when we won the competition. I want to see the union, the spirit and the determination to win. When you stand on a platform with a trophy and a medal around your neck, that It builds confidence and gives the team the belief that they can beat the best teams in the world.

"This is the best competition outside the main tournaments. You are playing against the best team in the world and two other really good teams also in circumstances where there is a two-day change in games, travel and crowds." is vital in our program and we want to win the competition. "

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski: "As a team, we have many positive feelings when leaving the Olympic classification, but I think we all know that there is still a lot of room for the growth of this group and that there is no better way to continue that process than to play with teams like England, Spain and Japan.

"Our ultimate goal is the Olympic Games, but we expect a productive camp in Orlando and the challenge of playing three fantastic sides during the seven days. The rhythm of the SheBelieves Cup calendar coincides directly with what we will face in the group game at the Games Olympians, and the value of obtaining a test against this level of competition cannot be overstated. "

Former English international Sue Smith: "The SheBelieves Cup is a marker to see where you are as a team. You are playing against some of the best teams in the world, you have the opportunity to test yourself and it is an opportunity to beat some of the best teams and keep that trophy because it is a really prestigious trophy, considering that it has been something that England has been involved in for some years, but the fact that they won it already makes it a little more special. "