Sharon Osbourne shows her new snow-white hair and looks beautiful – Look at the photos

For years, everyone has known Sharon Osbourne as a vivacious redhead, but now fans get a new look at the 67-year-old television personality. Sharon has changed her red strands for her natural white, hair color and the results are fabulous. Sharon's stylist is Jack Martin, the same colorist who worked his magic on Jane Fonda's hair and has successfully helped many women move from dyes and bleaching to their natural silver and white tufts. Sharon's appearance is drastic but fabulous and, best of all, it will be easy for her to keep it.

Jack Martin shared photos of Sharon before and after on his official Instagram account, where he has almost 300,000 subscribers. The images have gone viral and have more than 50,000 likes. Along with the side-by-side comparison of Sharon's amazing transformation, he talked about the process and gave a breakdown of the products used.

%MINIFYHTML700a67308a2be55f2d2ce1fa5c29e06d11% %MINIFYHTML700a67308a2be55f2d2ce1fa5c29e06d12%

For many women, having gray hair can be a difficult process to accept. At 67, Sharon has kept red hair dye for many years. With the dawn of more "silver sisters,quot; being seen as beautiful in the media (such as models Yazmeenah Rossi, Maye Musk and the late Cindy Joseph).

Now Sharon Osbourne is joining the list of baby boomers who are adopting their natural hair.

You can see the photo that Jack Martin shared on his Instagram account below.

“Another great day in my career, welcoming the presenter and animator of the most beautiful and elegant talk show @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and has dyed her hair once a week with vibrant dark red for the past 18 years. She explained that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago, but every time she tries it ends with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of dyeing her hair once a week and was forced to do it since she is on television almost every day presenting her popular television show @thetalkcbs. I didn't promise Sharen anything, but I told her that I will do my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from beginning to end to take her to a platinum blonde so she doesn't have to commit to dye her hair once again. One more week.

I had a great time spending the day off with this beautiful, humble and sweet soul. "

What do you think about Sharon's transformation? Are you a fan of the look? Jack Martin also shared a series of reactions and responses he received. You can see them in the video below.

Fans were surprised to learn that Sharon had considered the transformation for some time and that this was not a sudden or impulsive decision. It was revealed that he had been dyeing his hair weekly and tired of the effort it took to maintain the artificial color.

Ad

Do you like Sharon Osbourne's white hair? Do you think its transformation is a success?



Post views:

0 0