Sharon Osbourne exchanges her characteristic red hair for white hair after 18 years

WENN / Avalon

Explaining the transformation of the co-host's hair from & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;, celebrity colorist Jack Martin reveals that the new look of the star comes after several attempts ending & # 39; with a disaster & # 39; .

Up News Info –

Sharon osbourne It has gone through a great hair transformation. Having been known as a redhead for the past eighteen years, the wife and rocker manager Ozzy Osbourne changed its characteristic appearance by the color "100% white".

Showing off Sharon's new look was the famous colorist Jack Martin. Taking on Instagram on Monday, February 17, he uploaded a photo of before and after "The conversation"co-presenter". Another great day in my career welcoming the presenter and animator of the most beautiful and elegant talk show @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation, "he wrote in the caption of his post.

"Sharon has 100% white hair and has dyed her hair a vibrant dark red once a week for the past 18 years," he continued. "She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago, but every time she tries it ends with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of dyeing her hair once a week and was forced to do it since she is on television almost every day. days". day presenting his popular television show @thetalkcbs ".

Martin, who owned a salon in Tustin, California, shared the long process that both have to go through to get the perfect final look. "I didn't promise Sharen anything, but I told her that I will do my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from beginning to end to take her to a platinum blonde so she doesn't have to commit to dye her hair once a week" , said. "I had a great time spending the day off with this beautiful, humble and sweet soul."

The presentation of Sharon's new image came just weeks after she and her husband made their diagnosis of Parkinson's disease public. In January, the couple stopped "Good morning america"and revealed that they were looking for a radical treatment to combat their latest health problems.

"We have reached a point here, in this country, where we cannot go further, because we have all the answers we can get," Sharon explained, "so in April, we go to a teacher in Switzerland and he takes care that his immune system is in full swing. We will go where we can to find answers. "