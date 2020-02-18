Shannon Brown hoping to return with his & # 39; Forever Valentine & # 39; Monica

WENN / Attachment

The singer of & # 39; Why I Love You So Much & # 39; He filed for divorce from the former Los Angeles Lakers player in March 2019 after eight years of marriage and ended it later in October.

It seems that Shannon Brown still in love with his ex-wife Monica. During a recent radio interview, the former NBA player hinted that he might be considering rekindling the romance with the "Why I Love You So Much" singer less than a year after his divorce was finalized.

When asked if he wanted to go back with Monica, Shannon replied: "Man, that's like … She's like my Valentine forever. Look, I'm going to become sentimental again. She's just a big part of how I think about love I guess. She shows love, I try to show it back. " The host then asked if there is hope that the former will reconcile, to which the former Los Angeles Lakers player responded: "I mean, you know, I think it's a small pavement that I can enter."

Shannon and Monica got married in November 2010 during a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The former share the 5-year-old daughter, Laiyah Shannon, while Monica also has two children, Rodney Hill, 14, and Romero Hill, 11, of her relationship with Rocko hill. Shannon also has a son named Christopher from his previous relationship.

After eight years of marriage, Monica filed for Brown's divorce in March 2019 and finalized the documents later in October. While neither of them revealed what caused the separation, the singer of "Boy Is Mine" made it clear "The RuPaul Show "that infidelity was not the impetus." Fortunately for us, the problem was not someone else, "he said at the time.

In another interview, Monica talked about the impact the separation had on her children. "My 11-year-old son asked me: & # 39; Can you stop the divorce? Can you stop it? & # 39;" she said. "I asked him: & # 39; Did you ask me that because they asked you or do you ask because it's something you want to know? & # 39; He said:" No, it's something I want to know. Can you stop it, what does it mean, what is needed, what does it require? "Then I told him the truth."