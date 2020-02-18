Shah Rukh Khan reveals Kaamyaab's trailer

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll as a producer. The actor has given the green light to several projects under his Red Chillies Entertaintment banner. The last is his collaboration with actor Sanjay Mishra for the movie Kaamyaab.



Shah Rukh Khan shared the film's advance on social media today and captioned it: "Koi role extra nahi hota. Extraordinary artist hona chahiye. Fir banti hai picture Kaamyaab! #KaamyaabTrailer starring @imsanjaimishra and #DeepakDobriyal. In theaters the 6th of March,quot;.

The film is about a junior artist and the challenges he faces to get his 500th role as an extra. Sanjay Mishra plays the lead role. Time and again, Sanjay has shown how powerful the actor is. Steal the show completely in the trailer.