See Ice-T Confront Paranormal Past in celebrity ghost stories

Ice T busts perps every week in Law and order: SVUBut how do you deal with ghosts and the paranormal? You are about to discover it in Celebrity ghost stories, a new series of A,amp;E.

%MINIFYHTMLd4b66c1683abc213c64aad7105f498ba13% %MINIFYHTMLd4b66c1683abc213c64aad7105f498ba14%

In the first episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories aired on Wednesday, April 8, Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin go with psychic medium Kim Russo to a factory in New Jersey where they say they "experience unexplained events related to the factory's deadly past."

%MINIFYHTMLd4b66c1683abc213c64aad7105f498ba15% %MINIFYHTMLd4b66c1683abc213c64aad7105f498ba16%

"I'm not a king without ghosts," says Ice in the exclusive trailer below.

Ice, who recently celebrated his 450th episode of Law and order: SVU, he considers himself skeptical, but will that change after his experience with Kim Russo?