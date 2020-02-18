See Ice-T Confront Paranormal Past in celebrity ghost stories

Samantha Casolari / A and E 2020
Ice T busts perps every week in Law and order: SVUBut how do you deal with ghosts and the paranormal? You are about to discover it in Celebrity ghost stories, a new series of A,amp;E.
In the first episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories aired on Wednesday, April 8, Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin go with psychic medium Kim Russo to a factory in New Jersey where they say they "experience unexplained events related to the factory's deadly past."
"I'm not a king without ghosts," says Ice in the exclusive trailer below.
Ice, who recently celebrated his 450th episode of Law and order: SVU, he considers himself skeptical, but will that change after his experience with Kim Russo?
According to A,amp;E, each week the series brings celebrities back to the sites of their "previous paranormal experiences for an unfiltered, emotional and sometimes scary meeting with the ghosts of their past."
Other celebrities who have paranormal adventures with Kim Russo include Paula Abdul, Terry Bradshaw, star of the next E! Serie The Bradshaw Bunch, Taye Digs, Kelly Osbourne Y The true housewives of Atlanta star NeNe leaks.
"Out of nowhere, I listened to the children," says NeNe in the exclusive preview.
Celebrity ghost stories opens on Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. after the premiere of the double episode of Ghost Busters At 8 pm. in A,amp;E. In the second season of Ghost Busters, the team is heading to some of the most remote places in the nation where they have to fight against extreme conditions and desolate lands. The team "looks for forgotten worlds where darkness and death plague residents who have been forced to live with the unknown."
Click play in the video above to take a look at the new A,amp;E reinvention of Celebrity ghost stories. The previous incarnation featured stars that recounted paranormal events that occurred in their lives.