See America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions Crown, winner of 2020

There are some new Champions in the block. America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions The second season crowned a new winner at the end of Monday, February 17 after a tough competition. Warning, spoilers follow!
Dance group V. unbeatable He lived up to his name and took home first place. The group, originally from America has talent season 14, ranked first by trapeze Duo Transcend. They were previously from America has talent season 13.
When Judge Heidi asked Klum how they felt after winning, a member of the group simply said: "How amazing!"
The Mumbai-based dance group competed in the Indian dance series Dance plus and gained notoriety. In the United States, guest judge Dwayne Wade he gave them the golden buzzer during season 14 of AGT.
"It's going to be a big surprise when we return (home) because nobody knows we're here," said a member of V. Unbeatable. "We kept it a secret and we didn't say it. Only the parents of us know it."
As for the moments before the big moment, he said: "We were shaking, we were literally shaking. The children were crying, they clearly wanted to win this title. We were constantly watching what Terry (Crews) is going to say, and what name is going to tell ". https://youtu.be/mJcnr3HaRPY
See the moment they were crowned winners of America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions season two up.
During the final, V. Unbeatable performed in "Tattad Tattad,quot; with Travis Barker since Blink-182. The high-flying dance surprised the audience and the judges, including Klum, Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon Y Simon Cowell. See it above.
America has talent It is transmitted by NBC.
