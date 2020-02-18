Season 2 has crowned its winner

NBC

The biggest night of "America has talent: The Champions "is finally here. On Monday, February 17, season 2 of the NBC program would crown its winner among the final acts, including V. Unbeatable, Duo Transcend, Angelina Jordan, The Silhouettes, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Alexa Lauenburger, Hans and Boogie Storm.

After KISS The night began with a presentation of "Rock and Roll All Night", V. Unbeatable returned to the stage to offer his final performance. That night, they joined forces with Travis Barker who played the drums behind them.

They were followed by Angelina, Tyler with the artist of sand and alum "AGT". Kseniya, who took the stage for a dazzling performance. Later, The Silhouttes and the finalist of the season 5 of "AGT", Lindsey Stirling, joined to give an emotional performance.

The night also saw the winner of season 1 of "AGT: The Champions" Shin Lim returning for the second time. He merged his skills with the former student of "AGT" Colin Cloud for an epic stage performance. The winner of the "AGT" season 14, Kodi Lee, serenades everyone with a beautiful interpretation of "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles.

Now it was time for the results. Duo Transcend, V. Unbeatable, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy and Sandou Trio Russian Bar were named the top 5 acts. Fifth place was Sandou Trio Russian Bar with Marcelito Pomoy in fourth place. Tyler was later announced as the third place winner.

He left Duo Transcend and V. Unbeatable. Finally, V. Unbeateable was named as the winner of the current season 2 of "AGT: The Champions".

"Thank you very much. This means the world to us," said the leader of V. Unbeatable.