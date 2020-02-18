Saved by the bell-voorhies lark reacts to restart snub

Saved by the BellThe next restart will lack a familiar face.
Almost five months after the news that the program will be revived in the new NBCUniversal broadcast service, Peacock, an original cast member talks about his future with the program.
In a preview clip for the new Wednesday of Wednesday Dr. Oz Show, Lark Voorhies He says he was not asked to participate.
"I have to admit that I felt a little belittled and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell meeting, as well as other events of cast members, but of course, "he revealed to Dr. Oz. "I also realized that having this enigmatic disorder may have played an important role in that objective decision. With that in mind, I am really grateful to have had the opportunity to work on a program that has been so successful."
During his rare television interview, Lark is expected to open up about his mental health challenges.
He also addresses his former cast mates who have gathered both on and off the screen. Looking back at meetings published on social networks, Lark expressed hope that it could be included.
"They have the right to do that and they are happy in their element and they can have it, certainly," he shared. "The family does not stay complete without their leadership."
Anchored by original stars Mario Lopez Y Elizabeth Berkley, the new Saved by the Bell He is expected to tell the story of a crop of students from a variety of socioeconomic factors.
In fact, Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools. To solve your problem, send affected students to the highest performing schools, including Bayside High.
A release date has not yet been announced, but you can watch Lark's interview at Dr. Oz's show this Wednesday. Check your local listings online.