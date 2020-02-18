Saved by the bell-voorhies lark reacts to restart snub

Saved by the BellThe next restart will lack a familiar face.

Almost five months after the news that the program will be revived in the new NBCUniversal broadcast service, Peacock, an original cast member talks about his future with the program.

In a preview clip for the new Wednesday of Wednesday Dr. Oz Show, Lark Voorhies He says he was not asked to participate.

"I have to admit that I felt a little belittled and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell meeting, as well as other events of cast members, but of course, "he revealed to Dr. Oz. "I also realized that having this enigmatic disorder may have played an important role in that objective decision. With that in mind, I am really grateful to have had the opportunity to work on a program that has been so successful."

During his rare television interview, Lark is expected to open up about his mental health challenges.