Sausalito neighbors fearful of man's dogs after a series of vicious attacks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAUSALITO (KPIX) – Some Sausalito residents say they are terrified of two dogs in their neighborhood.

According to reports, the dogs attacked three people, destroying two of them.

The incidents in question occurred in Currey Lane. In a few hours, the dogs attacked three contractors.

Dennis Webb, is a contractor who works in a house on Currey Lane. He says that three of his workers were attacked by the two dogs that live across the street. The first incident occurred just after 8 am on January 21.

"Shawn said he reached out to let the dogs smell him, but then one of the dogs attacked his legs while the other dog went down his legs," says Webb.

Then, less than 4 hours later, another worker says the same thing happened to him. José Alvarado says: "The white dog took my arm and the black dog went down my legs."

Another worker who was with him managed to jump into the bed of the truck and avoid injuries.

"We are all petrified, especially the elderly," says Webb. "Our workers transport pepper spray and people cannot walk down the street without fear of being attacked."

"I'm even afraid to walk down the street, so I'm not going any further," adds Kelly Davlos, a Currey Lane resident.

Marin Humane Society says it conducted an investigation and that the dogs were under a quarantine in the 10-day home. They did not test positive for rage.

In a statement he said:

"Marin Humane has sent all relevant information to the Marin County District Attorney's office. Included in that was a 2016 case in which the dogs attacked another resident."

The victim, Kay Moore, of the 2016 incident, recently spoke at the Sausalito City Council meeting about her experience.

"The dog bit my arm, the other one went after my dog ​​and didn't release me," Moore said.

But the owner of the dogs says that these stories do not add up.

Daniel Meyer provided KPIX with photos of Monkey and Goose by email and gave us his explanation of the events. Meyer says they are two sweet dogs that were protecting their home from intruders.

Meyer alleges that the workers who were attacked tried to enter his house. Meyer added that he has been evicted from his home due to recent attacks.