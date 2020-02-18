Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders & # 39; highly likely & # 39; and the negotiations are & # 39; almost there & # 39; | Boxing News

"Billy Joe is in first place. We believe everyone is on the same side in terms of what fight should be made."

















Billy Joe Saunders is about to agree to face Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez with "everyone in the right lane for the fight to happen," according to Jamie Conlan of his MTK Global management.

The fight would be in Las Vegas on May 2, the weekend of the Mexican national holiday Cinco de Mayo, but it could be medium or super middleweight.

"It's very likely to be done," said Conlan. Sky sports.

Saunders won his US debut last time

The opportunity to face the Mexican boxing fan, Canelo, is one of the most glamorous in the sport, and Saunders was included with fellow Brit Callum Smith on the list for their next fight.

Last week your promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed with Sky sports that the initial offers of the Golden Boy promoters from Canelo to Saunders and Smith were not accepted.

"We don't reject it, we only negotiate better terms," ​​Conlan explained. "Billy Joe is in first place. We believe everyone is on the same side in terms of what fight should be made."

"The fight is very likely to take place. There are still some problems to solve."

"Both fighters want it, both camps want it, they all seem to be on the same side, we just have to hit the right number."

"They gave an initial deadline, but the negotiations are at a point where there is no point to go back now."

"We are almost there,quot;.

Canelo will fight on the Cinco de Mayo weekend

Canelo tied with GGG and then won the rematch

Canelo knocked out Sergey Kovalev to win a light heavyweight world championship in his most recent fight, is a veteran of two classic middleweight battles with Gennadiy Golovkin, and his only defeat in 56 fights was against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

He has had important belts in four divisions, but it was anticipated that his next fight would be to point to a titular holder of super middleweight to reaffirm his dominance of that division. Saunders (WBO) and Smith (WBA) have gold in that weight.

Canelo and Saunders have been world middleweight and super middleweight champions and are still negotiating at what limit to meet.

"He thinks he has the style to beat Canelo," Conlan said. "Everyone at MTK believes he has the style to beat Canelo."

"It's an interesting fight: the biggest of his career, the biggest of his life. We just have to make sure everything is well on his side."

Saunders, undefeated at 29, said previously Sky sports: "I would love to ruin Cinco de Mayo for Mexican fans."

Saunders is an undefeated two peso champion.

Conlan now warned: "The movement is an important factor. Austin Trout and Erislandy Lara caused Canelo problems but could not close the deal. Outside of Mayweather no one has been able to solve that puzzle."

"Billy Joe has always been a man in the division that you don't want to know because he stylistically opposes what you want to fight. He can move, box, fight inside. When his mind is in the game He is one of the best in the world and he It has shown with different weights.

"Canelo needs someone to stand in front of him with flat feet. Amir Khan showed speed to give him problems, Lara showed (foot speed) to give him problems. Mayweather had the key to hit him but he was young and inexperienced, now he is seasoned and he is the man of money out of the heavyweights.

"It's a difficult question, the final task for Billy Joe. But it's a fight that has all the capabilities to win."