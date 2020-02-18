Santa Clarita couple quarantined after being evacuated from a cruise ship, a man tested positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf1544f5a62b3c62661d92b257ad5d2fe11% %MINIFYHTMLf1544f5a62b3c62661d92b257ad5d2fe12%

– A couple from Santa Clarita was placed in isolation in the United States after being evacuated from a quarantine cruise ship on the coast of Japan because of the concern that they might have contracted the new coronavirus.

The couple, Carl and Jeri Seratti Goldman, were on the Diamond Princess cruise and said they were excited to return to the United States together.

The Goldmans were on one of two evacuation flights outside of China: the first one arrived at Travis Air Force Base in northern California on Sunday and the other on Monday in Texas. Fourteen of the passengers, including Carl and Jeri, had previously tested positive for coronavirus. Those passengers were transferred to Nebraska for possible treatment and a second round of tests to confirm the diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the test results returned, positive for Carl and negative for Jeri.

"Good and bad news," Jeri said in a video posted on Facebook. “The bad news is that Carl tested positive, which we thought was going to happen. The good news is that the fever has already taken away. "

The couple stays at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in isolated rooms: Jeri in a sparsely decorated dormitory room and Carl in the hospital receiving treatment. The couple communicates through FaceTime.

"This is my room, it's like a bedroom," Jeri said in a video posted on Facebook. "I can't leave this room at all. This is all for 14 days, without leaving, with nothing."

Inside the sparse room were a bed, a dresser, a treadmill, a bathroom with shower and a television.

On Tuesday morning, Jeri re-logged in to address the violent reaction he received by sharing his terrible social media experience.

"I woke up on Facebook with a lot of hate from people who said we would not go home and that we lied and that we knew we had the virus when we got on the plane, which is totally false," he said. “When we were tested on the ship, we never heard again, so we invented the story in our own heads that no news was good news.

"I guess there's a great show on Twitter where I'm a liar. I'm not a liar."

Despite the violent reaction, Jeri said her husband was still in a good mood in his isolation unit.