San Francisco mayor's plan to relieve congestion could cost drivers money – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The board of directors of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency unanimously approved on Tuesday a new Curb Management Strategy, which aims to renew the curb functions of the city and address congestion along the streets of the city.

According to the SFMTA, although the agency's current Color Curb Program creates cargo and parking areas in the short term, it does not respond to the needs of trucks, taxis, transport vehicles, food delivery services or drivers who simply try to leave a family member. .

As a result, SFMTA has seen an increase in double parking, in circles and other unsafe driving behaviors. In addition, the extension of bicycle and traffic lanes throughout the city has created the need to re-address the problem.

The Curb Management Strategy is considered the first comprehensive strategy in the nation, and recommends specific changes to state and local legislation around curbs throughout the city. In a letter sent to SFMTA on Tuesday, Mayor London Breed asked the agency to develop proposals for congestion prices and parking meters on Sundays and weekends as part of the strategy.

Breed is specifically asking SFMTA to work with low-income communities and religious communities to ensure that proposals are developed with equity in mind.

With regard to congestion pricing, you are asking the SFMTA and the San Francisco County Transportation Authority to study the price impacts on residents who are the least paid and have limited transportation options. In addition, he said the revenue should go to the expansion of the city's transportation system in underserved and growing neighborhoods.

For Sunday and afternoon parking meters, Breed calls SFMTA to develop a measurement plan that can help create more spaces after 6 p.m. when the meters generally stop on Sundays, while remaining sensitive to the needs of the city's religious communities.

“San Francisco needs to be bold in rethinking and investing in our transportation infrastructure. Our population is growing, but our roads cannot widen, nor can we add additional parking space. We need to use smart data and policies to better use the infrastructure we have, and make sure we are planning and investing in transportation infrastructure for the future, ”Breed said in a statement.

“San Francisco has changed considerably in the last decade. We have experienced unprecedented growth in both population and jobs, along with more options to move around the city, such as shared bicycles and scooters. Just as the needs of our streets have changed, we must be willing to do things differently to achieve our mobility goals. The Curb Management Strategy recommendations ensure that San Francisco is using its limited street space to achieve our collective goals: a safe and equitable transportation system that supports the city today and in the future, ”he said.

