Samsung: Samsung wins Qualcomm 5-nanometer modem chip contract: Sources – Latest news

The semiconductor manufacturing division of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd won a contract to manufacture new 5G Qualcomm Inc chips using its most advanced chip manufacturing technology, two sources familiar with the matter said, which boosted the Korean company's efforts to win market share against rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Samsung will manufacture at least some of Qualcomm's X60 modem chips, which will connect devices such as smartphones to 5G wireless data networks. The X60 will be manufactured in Samsung's 5-nanometer process, sources said, which makes the chips smaller and more efficient than previous generations.

One of the sources said that TSMC is also expected to manufacture 5-nanometer modems for Qualcomm. Samsung and Qualcomm declined to comment, and TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Best known among consumers for their phones and other electronic devices, Samsung is the second largest chip maker in the world through its foundry division, supplies many of its own mobile phone parts and also manufactures chips for external customers such as International Business Machines Corp and Nvidia Corp, among others.

But much of Samsung's semiconductor revenue historically comes from memory chips, whose prices can vary greatly as supply and demand fluctuate. In an attempt to reduce its dependence on that volatile market, Samsung announced a plan last year to invest $ 116 billion in memoryless chips until 2030.

The Qualcomm agreement shows progress in winning customers for that effort. Even if Samsung has won only part of the orders, Qualcomm represents a flagship customer for Samsung's 5-nanometer manufacturing technology. Samsung plans to increase that technology this year in an attempt to regain market share against TSMC, which is also starting mass production of 5-nanometer chips this year.

Qualcomm's victory could boost Samsung's foundry business because the X60 modem is likely to be used on many mobile devices as they switch to 5G. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Samsung had a 17.8% market share compared to 52.7% of TSMC, according to TrendForce data.

In a separate announcement, Qualcomm said Tuesday that it will begin sending samples of the X60 chips to customers in the first quarter of this year. (L1N2AH0HT) Qualcomm did not reveal who would make the chips and Reuters could not tell if Samsung or TSMC would manufacture the first batches of chips.

The Taiwanese company was faster in increasing the production of large-volume chips using the previous 7-nanometer manufacturing process, winning customers like Apple Inc.

Last month, TSMC executives said they expect to start increasing production of 5 nanometers in the first half of the year and that they represent 10% of the company's revenue by 2020.

When asked during an investor conference in January how Samsung will compete with TSMC, Shawn Han, senior vice president of Samsung Foundry, said the company planned to expand mass production of 5 nanometers by "diversifying customer applications." year.

Qualcomm designs its own chips but works with external companies to manufacture them. In the past, it has used manufacturing services from Samsung and TSMC, as well as from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp of China, depending on the technology and foundry prices that meet your needs for the product in question.

