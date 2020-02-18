Samsung offers telephone delivery service for trial use to withstand the impact of coronavirus – Latest news

Samsung Electronics has launched smartphone delivery services for customers to test their new products, as the spread of the coronavirus has led the tech giant to cancel promotional events and prepare for weak store sales.

The measure highlights the efforts made by the global smartphone industry, one of the technology sectors most affected by the virus outbreak in China, to minimize the impact on business.

Analysts say the virus can reduce the demand for smartphones by half in the first quarter in China, the world's largest device market.

Apple Inc. warned on Monday that it was unlikely to reach a sales target set just three weeks ago, while Xiaomi Corp had to broadcast its smartphone launch event last week due to national travel restrictions and large meetings .

Samsung, which introduced a new folding smartphone and a trio of its flagship Galaxy S20 models last week, is also reducing brick and mortar marketing.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has decided to drastically reduce the number of "experimental areas,quot; in the store, where consumers can try out the latest phones and skip promotional events like "Galaxy fan parties,quot; for the latest device by Concerns about the spread of the virus, called SARS-Cov-2.

According to the Samsung website, there will only be nine such zones for the Galaxy S20, compared to the 130 it had for the Galaxy Note 10 series in South Korea.

Samsung customers who want to try the Galaxy S20 can receive one at their door and can use it for up to 24 hours. A delivery worker will pick him up after that, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the media.

"We are introducing a new service, as problems related to the coronavirus could result in less experience in the store," said one of the people, adding that the service is expected to be available only in some parts of South Korea .

